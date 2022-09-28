Watch Live: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Interviewed at CNBC's Delivering Alpha Conference

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin sits down with CNBC Senior Congressional Correspondent Ylan Mui at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference Wednesday.

Youngkin previously was the co-chief executive officer of The Carlyle Group, one of the world's most influential private equity firms, where he worked for 25 years before retiring. As governor, Youngkin has declared Virginia "open for business" and sought to attract companies to the state, but has also faced backlash for his controversial culture-war stances.

Virginia is ranked third in CNBC's America's Top States for Business in 2022 after holding the top spot for the previous two consecutive years.