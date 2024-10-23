Watch PayPal, Visa crypto execs discuss the future of stablecoins and regulation at DC Fintech Week

[The stream is slated to start at 9:25 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

DC Fintech Week is set to host a panel Wednesday morning called "Stablecoins Unshackled: New Features, Integrations and Frontiers."

Speakers include Jose Fernandez da Ponte, CEO of PayPal Digital; Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa; and Anna Yuan, founder of stablecoin infrastructure provider Perena. Robby Greenfield, CEO and founder of Umoja Labs, will moderate the discussion.

Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies that promise a fixed value peg to another asset — are largely used for trading on centralized and decentralized exchanges and as collateral in decentralized finance. Nontrading uses for stablecoins are growing in popularity, however. For payments companies, they have the potential to eliminate intermediaries and process transactions more transparently, efficiently and cheaply.

The market cap for stablecoins has been hitting all-time-high levels in recent weeks after a sharp drop in 2023. Wall Street firm Bernstein has called them "systemically important," noting that stablecoin issuers are now the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasurys.

