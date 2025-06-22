Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch President Donald Trump's address at 10 p.m. ET on the U.S. bombing of Iran

By Terri Cullen, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press event with Elon Musk (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025.
Nathan Howard | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation Saturday evening after the United States attacked Iran, hitting three nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers left Missouri heading toward the Pacific Ocean. The aircraft are capable of carrying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a 30,000-pound bomb known as the "bunker buster."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In his address, Trump is expected to say the U.S. is not currently planning additional strikes inside Iran, according to NBC News.

Saturday's attack puts the U.S. in direct armed conflict with Iran, joining Israel's effort to cripple Tehran's nuclear program and topple its regime.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us