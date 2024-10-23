Watch Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse speak live on legal battle with SEC and upcoming election

[The stream is slated to start at 2:55 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse will speak at DC Fintech Week in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

Ripple, the largest holder of XRP coins, scored a partial victory last summer after a three-year legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This was hailed as a landmark win for the crypto industry as it established a precedent that could help determine when other cryptocurrencies might be deemed securities. The SEC appealed that decision earlier this month.

Garlinghouse will discuss that lawsuit, along with Ripple's role in informing U.S. crypto regulation more broadly. He will also speak about the upcoming presidential election and his donations to the Fairshake pro-crypto political action committee.

The CEO will also talk about why his company is entering the burgeoning stablecoin space this year with the launch of Ripple USD (RLUSD).

