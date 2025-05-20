Waymo says it reached 10 million robotaxi trips, doubling in five months

Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana told CNBC on Tuesday that the Alphabet-owned ride-hailing company has reached 10 million trips, doubling in the past five months.

The Alphabet-owned company previously said it's doing over 250,000 paid trips per week.

"They represent people who are really integrating Waymo Driver into their everyday lives," Mawakana said.

"These are all paid trips, and they represent people who are really integrating Waymo Driver into their everyday lives," said Mawakana, speaking at the Google I/O developer conference. The 10 million figure includes rides in Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and the Phoenix area.

Waymo is delivering more than 250,000 paid robotaxi rides a week, Alphabet said in its April earnings report. On Monday, Waymo said it had won approval to expand its autonomous ride-hailing service to more parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, including San Jose.

The robotaxi company is part of Alphabet's "Other Bets" unit. Revenue in the overall category fell 9% in the first quarter from a year earlier to $450 million, and operating loss grew from to $1.23 billion from $1.02 billion a year ago.

While those figures include a number of businesses, Mawakana confirmed that Waymo is not yet profitable but that the company is "super focused on building a sustainable business."

"We're proving out that it can be a profitable business," she said. "There's a path to profitability."

Waymo faces potential competition from Tesla, which has promised to launch its robotaxi service in Austin next month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk told CNBC on Tuesday that the plan was still on track, and that the company will start with about 10 vehicles and rapidly expand to thousands if the debut goes well with no incidents.

Musk said Tesla aims to bring its robotaxis to Los Angeles and San Francisco following the planned Austin launch. He has previously claimed Tesla's "generalized" approach to robotaxis is more ambitious than Waymo's. Tesla primarily relies on camera-based systems and computer vision instead of using sophisticated sensors including lidar and radar in its vehicles.

Mawakana said that Waymo has taken what it views as the "safest path."

"There's probably a lot of ways it can be done, but we're the only ones that have done it," she said. "We've been doing it 24 hours a day for almost five years. And so to us, it's really important to focus on safety, not focus on safety and then cost — not cost and then safety."

