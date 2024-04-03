Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Waymo self-driving cars are delivering Uber Eats orders for first time

By Alex Koller,CNBC

Caitlin O'hara | Reuters
  • Uber Eats customers may now receive orders delivered by one of Waymo's self-driving cars for the first time in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
  • It is part of a multiyear collaboration between the two companies unveiled last year.
  • The new offering is limited to Uber Eats users in Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa and Tempe, with ordering available from select merchants in those cities.

Uber Eats customers may start receiving orders delivered by a Waymo self-driving car for the first time in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The new service, which rolls out on Wednesday, marks the official launch of Uber's delivery partnership with Waymo and is part of a broader multiyear collaboration between the two companies unveiled last year. In October, Uber began offering rides in Waymo's self-driving vehicles in Phoenix.

For Uber Eats, Phoenix is the seventh site with autonomous deliveries, but the first location where the delivery app will use Waymo's vehicles. Uber Eats has already teamed up with robotics companies Cartken, Motional, Nuro and Serve Robotics to pilot autonomous deliveries in other markets.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
A view of a Waymo delivery on the Uber Eats app.
Credit: Uber Eats x Waymo
A view of a Waymo delivery on the Uber Eats app.

The latest offering in Arizona is limited to Uber Eats users in Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa and Tempe, with ordering available from select merchants in those cities. An Uber spokesperson told CNBC that the list of service areas is growing, and more restaurants will be eligible for autonomous deliveries in the coming weeks.

Orders will be delivered via Waymo's Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicles, the spokesperson said, adding that Waymo, which is owned by Alphabet, doesn't disclose its fleet size.

Money Report

news 38 mins ago

Steve Cohen says a 4-day work week is coming in part because of AI

news 50 mins ago

Steve Cohen says the Fed may have a hard time getting inflation down to its goal

Uber Eats users in areas serviced by Waymo can opt to have their items delivered by a courier. With Waymo, standard fees will apply but customers will not be charged for tips, the Uber spokesperson said.

"The addition of food delivery to Uber's ongoing partnership with Waymo reflects both companies' mission to encourage zero-emission trips and unlock greater innovation for consumers and merchants in Phoenix and beyond," Uber said in a blog post.

Uber did not say whether it plans to bring Waymo deliveries to more cities in the future. Beyond Phoenix, Waymo's core ride-hailing service is available in parts of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

WATCH: What it's really like to ride in a Waymo

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us