Waymo, Toyota strike partnership to bring self-driving tech to personal vehicles

Alphabet-owned Waymo has entered into a "preliminary agreement" with Toyota, the company said Tuesday.

Waymo said it will leverage Waymo's self-driving car tech with Toyota's expertise for "personally owned vehicles."



"The companies will explore how to leverage Waymo's autonomous technology and Toyota's vehicle expertise to enhance next-generation personally owned vehicles," the two companies announced.

Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said the strategic partnership could also result in the Google-owned company incorporating Toyota's "vehicles into our ride-hailing fleet."

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai noted in first-quarter earnings last week that Waymo has not entirely defined its long-term business model, and there is "future optionality around personal ownership" of vehicles equipped with Waymo's self-driving technology.

Waymo is now serving 250,000 paid rides per week are up from 200,000 in February, before Waymo opened in Austin and expanded in the San Francisco Bay Area in March. Waymo, which is part of Alphabet's Other Bets segment, is already running its commercial, driverless ride-hailing services in the San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin regions.

