Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Nasdaq Composite closed at a fresh high, and what's on the radar for the next session.

The Trump trade

Two big tech reports due after the bell

Microsoft is up 1.2% in the past three months. Microsoft is 7.77% from the July 5 high.

Meta Platforms is up 27% over the past three months. The stock hit a high Oct. 7, and it is down 1.6% from that level. The stock has exactly doubled in the last 12 months.

Advanced Micro Devices

The chipmaker reported Tuesday afternoon, beating revenue expectations and matching on earnings in the third quarter.

AMD fell 7% in after-hours trading.

It was on a run as of late, up nearly 8% in the past week.

The stock is up 72% in the past year.

CEO Lisa Su will be on CNBC TV Wednesday in the 9.a.m. hour, Eastern.

Caterpillar

The industrial giant reports Wednesday morning.

Caterpillar shares are up 12.5% in the past three months.

It is 4% from the high hit two weeks ago.

Your health and your money

Several big name pharma and biotech companies report on Wednesday.

Eli Lilly is due before the bell. The stock is up about 12% in the three months. Shares are up 55% year to date, and they stand 7% from the August high.

AbbVie is up 4.1% in three months. The stock is 5% from the September high.

Biogen is down 14% over the past three months. The biotech is 31% from the January high.

U.S-traded shares of GSK are down 4.6% over the past three months. The stock is 17% from the 52-week high hit back in May.

Amgen reports after the bell. The stock is down about 5% in three months. Amgen is 9% from the July high.

The homebuilders