WEF live blog: World leaders and CEOs descend on Davos for the start of the World Economic Forum

This is CNBC's live blog covering the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2025.

Our audience in Europe can watch a live stream of our Davos coverage above.

LONDON — Welcome to CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news, views and action from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The 55th annual gathering sees heads of state, politicians and business moguls descend on the snowy Alpine resort for four days of debate and discussion on the world's most pressing challenges and opportunities.

The five main these this year are: reimagining growth, industries in the intelligent age, investing in people, safeguarding the planted and rebuilding trust. The gathering, WEF says, demonstrates "the critical need for dialogue in an increasingly uncertain era."

While some leaders are skipping Davos — the leaders of China, India and a number of key European leaders are absent this year — the forum will see newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump address participants via videolink on Thursday.

In addition, Ding Xuexiang, the vice premier of China, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Javier Milei, the prime minister of Argentina and Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, are all due to give speeches in Davos this week.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, will likewise attend, as will the leaders of the International Monetary Fund, NATO, the United Nations, World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization.

Who's NOT attending the World Economic Forum this year

It's that time of year when the great and the good gather for the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

A slew of heads of state, politicians and business moguls are set to attend the event in the Alpine resort this week — but what might be more telling is which leaders are sidestepping the forum.

These include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Tomas Cuesta | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will also be absent from the proceedings this year, while Russian President Vladimir Putin effectively became persona non grata after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations — which includes the U.S., Europe's biggest economies, Canada and Japan — the only head of state actually attending the summit in person is outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Read the full story here: As WEF gets underway, the list of world leaders not attending Davos speaks volumes

— Holly Ellyatt

CNBC guest highlights on Tuesday

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

CNBC's anchors will be speaking to a plethora of business leaders on Tuesday, both one-to-one in our special Davos studio, and on CNBC-moderated panels.

Our Tuesday coverage will include interviews with the CEOs of Zurich Insurance, Novartis, EY, Lloyds Banking Group, ING, Allianz, Standard Chartered, ABB and Ericsson, and many others.

We will also be speaking to the governor of the Bank of Israel, Saudi Arabia's economy minister and Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's former communications director.

CNBC-moderated panels, with guests from the world of business and politics, include "Industries in the Intelligent Age," as well as "The Future of Growth" and "Reinventing Digital Inclusion."

— Holly Ellyatt

The keynote speeches to watch out for at Davos on Tuesday

Adam Galici | CNBC

The World Economic Forum officially began on Monday, but it's Tuesday when the event really kicks off.

There are a number of keynote speeches taking place as WEF steps up a gear, with Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, set to speak at 10:50 a.m. Davos time (9:50 a.m. London time). Shortly after, Ding Xuexiang, the vice premier of China, will give a keynote speech at 11:20 a.m.

In the afternoon, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will address the forum at 14:00 local time and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at 2:30 p.m.; the forum will be a crucial platform for the president to present Ukraine's case ahead of likely pressure from President Donald Trump to reach a ceasefire with Russia to end the war.

Later in the afternoon, Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, will give a keynote at 3:45 p.m. Davos time.

— Holly Ellyatt