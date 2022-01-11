Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

We're Bulking Up on This Health-Care Name Before It Gets Away From Us

By Zev Fima, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)

After you receive this email, we will be buying 500 shares of Bausch Health (BHC) at roughly $26.43. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 2,000 shares of Bausch Health. This buy will increase BHC's weight in the portfolio from about 0.93% to about 1.24%.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As members know, we are looking forward to hearing from management on Wednesday when the company presents at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference (slide deck here). Ahead of the conference, we took the opportunity last week to revise our price target on the stock to $36 from $29, believing our initial estimates for the rapidly growing Solta Medical operating unit, which is expected to IPO early this year, to have been too conservative.

Since our price target revision on January 5th, shares have pulled back an additional ~3%, resulting in a ~7% pullback off of late-December 2021 levels, despite no change in the underlying fundamentals.

Money Report

personal finance 19 mins ago

Just 22% of People Give Themselves High Scores When It Comes to Financial Wellness

business 33 mins ago

Walgreens CEO Says Company Is Looking Into Strategic Options for U.K.-Based Boots Business

With the Solta IPO on the near-term horizon, and additional details coming out this week during the conference (we expect further updates on top of the slide deck provided already when management speaks tomorrow – details here), we believe investors will begin to place a greater focus on the sum-of-the-parts valuation that our investment is predicated on. We therefore want to bulk up on this position before it gets away from us.

While we do not violate our overall cost basis lightly (we are up ~3% on the position at the time of this alert), we do believe the weakness thus far in 2022 is presenting an opportunity that we want to take advantage.

Given that the position will represent ~1.24% of the portfolio following this trade, we believe it will be large enough for us to benefit from any move higher while remain small enough to provide us plenty of room for additional buys should further weakness ensue.

The CNBC Investing Club is now the official home to my Charitable Trust. It's the place where you can see every move we make for the portfolio and get my market insight before anyone else. The Charitable Trust and my writings are no longer affiliated with Action Alerts Plus in any way.

 As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. See here for the investing disclaimer.

 (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long BHC.)

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsinvestingInvestment strategyBreaking News: MarketsJim Cramer
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us