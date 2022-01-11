We're Bulking Up on This Health-Care Name Before It Gets Away From Us

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)

After you receive this email, we will be buying 500 shares of Bausch Health (BHC) at roughly $26.43. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 2,000 shares of Bausch Health. This buy will increase BHC's weight in the portfolio from about 0.93% to about 1.24%.

As members know, we are looking forward to hearing from management on Wednesday when the company presents at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference (slide deck here). Ahead of the conference, we took the opportunity last week to revise our price target on the stock to $36 from $29, believing our initial estimates for the rapidly growing Solta Medical operating unit, which is expected to IPO early this year, to have been too conservative.

Since our price target revision on January 5th, shares have pulled back an additional ~3%, resulting in a ~7% pullback off of late-December 2021 levels, despite no change in the underlying fundamentals.

With the Solta IPO on the near-term horizon, and additional details coming out this week during the conference (we expect further updates on top of the slide deck provided already when management speaks tomorrow – details here), we believe investors will begin to place a greater focus on the sum-of-the-parts valuation that our investment is predicated on. We therefore want to bulk up on this position before it gets away from us.

While we do not violate our overall cost basis lightly (we are up ~3% on the position at the time of this alert), we do believe the weakness thus far in 2022 is presenting an opportunity that we want to take advantage.

Given that the position will represent ~1.24% of the portfolio following this trade, we believe it will be large enough for us to benefit from any move higher while remain small enough to provide us plenty of room for additional buys should further weakness ensue.

