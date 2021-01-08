Money Report

Donald Trump

West Virginia State Legislator Derrick Evans Charged With Illegally Entering U.S. Capitol During Riot

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Perry Bennett via AP
  • West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans has been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Wednesday.
  • Evans had filmed himself and others going into the Capitol and posted the video on social media.
  • A crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after a rally where the president encouraged attendees to fight with him in his effort to block Joe Biden from being confirmed as the next president.

A Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has been charged in connection with being part of a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters who invaded the U.S. Capitol earlier this week, the Justice Department said Friday.

Delegate Derrick Evans had filmed himself and others going into the Capitol on Wednesday. "We're in! Keep it moving, baby!" Evans said on a video posted on social media.

Evans was charged with illegally entering the Capitol.

Evans' lawyer said Thursday that Evans "committed no criminal act that day" and that he will not resign from office.

The riot broke out shortly after a crowd of Trump supporters arrived at the Capitol following a rally. At the rally, the president had encouraged attendees to fight with him in his effort to block Joe Biden from being confirmed as the next president of the United States.

Congress suspended its confirmation of the Electoral College vote tally Wednesday afternoon after the mob of people invaded the Capitol. But in a joint session of Congress early Thursday morning, Biden's election was confirmed.

