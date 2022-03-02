What to Watch Today: Wall Street Set to Bounce Higher After Tuesday's Decline

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday as energy names, including Dow component Chevron, followed surging oil prices higher as the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict raised concerns about crude supply. Bond yields, a day after slumping, moved higher Wednesday to around 1.77% on the 10-year Treasury. (CNBC)

U.S. oil skyrocketed Wednesday despite member states of the International Energy Agency announcing plans the day before to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves, half of that total from the U.S., in an effort to curb price increases.



* Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 billion in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt (Reuters)

* Russia's Sberbank collapses 95% on London stock exchange as it exits Europe (CNBC)



West Texas Intermediate crude, the American benchmark, topped $112 per barrel, its highest since May 2011. The price moves come as OPEC and its oil-producing allies, which includes Russia, met Wednesday and decided not to add to April's output. (CNBC)

Wrestling with the war's potential impact on the economy against even more inflation from higher oil, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver his semiannual assessment of the economy before a House panel Wednesday and a Senate panel Thursday.



* In prepared testimony, Powell said he still sees rate hikes ahead though he noted the "implications for the U.S. economy are highly uncertain" from the Ukraine war.

U.S. companies added 475,000 jobs in February, better than estimates of 400,000, ADP reported Wednesday. January's count was dramatically revised from a loss of 301,000 to a gain of 509,000. During the Covid pandemic, ADP's numbers have not been the best indictor of the government's monthly employment report, set for release Friday. (CNBC)



Dow stock Salesforce (CRM) jumped roughly 4% and Nordstrom (JWN) surged nearly 30% in premarket trading, the morning after each company issued rosy earnings, revenue and forward guidance. Tuesday's major sell-off saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq drop more than 1.5% each. (CNBC)



President Joe Biden on Tuesday sought to accomplish two difficult tasks in his State of the Union address: rally public support for Ukraine and articulate a fresh domestic policy agenda vision. (CNBC)



* Alongside the rhetoric, Biden announced that the U.S. will ban Russian aircraft from flying through American airspace and that more sanctions against Russia's richest oligarchs are in process.



* Biden said the U.S. stands ready to rapidly deploy new vaccines in the event of another Covid variant, and Americans who test positive for Covid can get antiviral pills for free under a new program that launches this month.



* The president touted electric vehicle efforts by General Motors and Ford but not Tesla. In an email to CNBC, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote, "Nobody is watching the State of the Union." He later tweeted Tesla is investing more than double GM and Ford combined in EVs.

Ford (F) said Wednesday it will reorganize operations to separate its electric and internal combustion engine businesses into distinct units within the automaker. It's a similar strategy to how Ford is operating its Ford Pro commercial vehicle business under CEO Jim Farley's "Ford+" turnaround plan. Shares of Ford rose 4% on the news in premarket trading. (CNBC)



Netflix (NFLX) has offered to buy mobile game maker Next Games in a $72 million deal as the streaming video giant pushes further into gaming. Next Games is the Finnish studio behind a mobile game based on Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things." (CNBC)

Your ticket to see Warner Bros.′ "The Batman" could cost more if you book with AMC (AMC). Adam Aron, CEO of the movie theater chain, said the company was testing out variable pricing in the U.S., which means that new releases could cost more than other films playing in the same theaters at the same time. (CNBC)

SoFi (SOFI) surged 15.5% premarket after SoFi's quarterly report. SoFi posted a loss of 15 cents per share on revenue of $279.9 million versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of a 17-cents loss per share on revenue of $279.3 million.

Ross Stores (ROST) added 6.3% in premarket trading after an earnings beat. The retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 87 cents per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) added 5.5% premarket after the company reported a slight earnings beat for the most recent quarter, but a quarterly revenue miss. Earnings of 53 cents per share for the quarter beat analysts' estimates by 7 cents. Revenue of $6.96 billion was below the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) fell 8.1% premarket after the retailer missed top and bottom-line estimates. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion. Analysts expected a profit of $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to StreetAccount.

First Solar (FSLR) sunk 12.4% premarket after the company missed revenue expectations for the fourth quarter. The solar-panel manufacturer also issued weak full-year guidance.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) was 1% higher premarket after a better-than-expected fourth-quarter report. The company posted earnings of $2.01 per share versus the StreetAccount consensus estimate of $1.78 per share. Revenue slightly missed analyst estimates.

DraftKings (DKNG) rose 2.3% before the bell after Morgan Stanley named the sports betting stock a top pick. "We expect the US online sports betting/iGaming market to be very large, with a few market share winners, including DKNG," Morgan Stanley said.