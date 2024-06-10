Money Report

What you'll pay in every U.S. state in hidden homeownership costs: It's like ‘buying a used car every year'

By Mike Winters,CNBC

PeopleImages | Getty

If you're thinking about buying a home, you might want to tack on an extra $1,510 as part of your estimated monthly expenses.

That's how much the average "hidden costs" of homeownership will set you back for a median-priced U.S. home worth $436,291, according to a new analysis by Bankrate. That works out to $18,118 annually, on top of what you'd already owe for mortgage payments.

Hidden costs include property taxes, homeowners insurance, home maintenance costs, as well as electricity, internet and cable bills, per Bankrate's study. Those costs aren't fixed either, as they have risen by 26% in the last four years.

"The [hidden] costs of owning a home are at the same level as buying a used car every year," says Bankrate analyst Jeff Ostrowski. Considering that these costs grow over time, you'll need a "cushion in your monthly budget" to afford them, he says.

While many online mortgage calculators include property taxes and homeowner insurance as part of a bundled mortgage payment estimate, not all do. And most calculators exclude other hidden costs like repairs or utilities.

As such, at least some of the hidden costs can be overlooked when budgeting for a new home. This can result in homeowners spending all of their spare cash on home expenses, which can make them "house poor."

Hidden home costs vary widely by state

In states with some of the highest home prices in the country — Hawaii, California, Massachusetts — average annual hidden costs total more than $26,000, which is over $2,100 per month. In Hawaii, the total is $29,015, the highest of all states.

However, there is a big spread between states, especially in the Southeast, where homes are cheaper. In Kentucky, hidden costs average $11,559 — the lowest of all states and roughly a third of what they cost in Hawaii.

To calculate average hidden costs, the study used various data sources for each type of expense. To determine 2024 prices, some of the amounts were adjusted using Consumer Price Index data.

Bankrate's analysis doesn't include other possible hidden costs, like private mortgage insurance, HOA fees, pest control and closing costs, so the total expense could be even higher than the estimates provided.

Here's a look at the average hidden cost in owning a single-family home, in every U.S. state.

Alabama

  • Annual cost: $12,258 
  • Monthly cost: $1,022

Alaska

  • Annual cost: $18,291 
  • Monthly cost: $1,524

Arizona

  • Annual cost: $16,373 
  • Monthly cost: $1,364

Arkansas

  • Annual cost: $11,692 
  • Monthly cost: $974

California

  • Annual cost: $28,790 
  • Monthly cost: $2,399

Colorado

  • Annual cost: $21,038 
  • Monthly cost: $1,753

Connecticut

  • Annual cost: $23,515 
  • Monthly cost: $1,960

Delaware

  • Annual cost: $14,785 
  • Monthly cost: $1,232

Florida

  • Annual cost: $19,182 
  • Monthly cost: $1,599

Georgia

  • Annual cost: $16,035 
  • Monthly cost: $1,336

Hawaii

  • Annual cost: $29,015 
  • Monthly cost: $2,418

Idaho

  • Annual cost: $16,197
  • Monthly cost: $1,350

Illinois

  • Annual cost: $16,205
  • Monthly cost: $1,350

Indiana

  • Annual cost: $12,259 
  • Monthly cost: $1,022

Iowa

  • Annual cost: $12,448 
  • Monthly cost: $1,037

Kansas

  • Annual cost: $14,012 
  • Monthly cost: $1,168

Kentucky

  • Annual cost: $11,559 
  • Monthly cost: $963

Louisiana

  • Annual cost: $12,593 
  • Monthly cost: $1,049

Maine

  • Annual cost: $17,110 
  • Monthly cost: $1,426

Maryland

  • Annual cost: $19,712
  • Monthly cost: $1,643

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost: $26,313 
  • Monthly cost: $2,198

Michigan

  • Annual cost: $13,235
  • Monthly cost: $1,103

Minnesota

  • Annual cost: $16,217 
  • Monthly cost: $1,351

Mississippi

  • Annual cost: $11,881 
  • Monthly cost: $990

Missouri

  • Annual cost: $12,639 
  • Monthly cost: $1,053

Montana

  • Annual cost: $18,081
  • Monthly cost: $1,507

Nebraska

  • Annual cost: $14,946 
  • Monthly cost: $1,246

Nevada

  • Annual cost: $16,636 
  • Monthly cost: $1,386

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost: $23,256 
  • Monthly cost: $1,938

New Jersey

  • Annual cost: $25,573
  • Monthly cost: $2,131

New Mexico

  • Annual cost: $13,533 
  • Monthly cost: $1,128

New York

  • Annual cost: $22,807 
  • Monthly cost: $1,901

North Carolina

  • Annual cost: $14,647 
  • Monthly cost: $1,221

North Dakota

  • Annual cost: $13,375 
  • Monthly cost: $1,115

Ohio

  • Annual cost: $12,975 
  • Monthly cost: $1,081

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost: $12,642 
  • Monthly cost: $1,054

Oregon

  • Annual cost: $19,221
  • Monthly cost: $1,602

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost: $14,983 
  • Monthly cost: $1,249

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost: $21,994 
  • Monthly cost: $1,833

South Carolina

  • Annual cost: $15,065 
  • Monthly cost: $1,255

South Dakota

  • Annual cost: $14,581
  • Monthly cost: $1,215

Tennessee

  • Annual cost: $14,662 
  • Monthly cost: $1,222

Texas

  • Annual cost: $18,036
  • Monthly cost: $1,503

Utah

  • Annual cost: $19,137 
  • Monthly cost: $1,595

Vermont

  • Annual cost: $19,836 
  • Monthly cost: $1,653

Virginia

  • Annual cost: $17,647 
  • Monthly cost: $1,471

Washington

  • Annual cost: $23,365 
  • Monthly cost: $1,947

West Virginia

  • Annual cost: $12,656 
  • Monthly cost: $1,055

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost: $14,508 
  • Monthly cost: $1,209

Wyoming

  • Annual cost: $15,420 
  • Monthly cost: $1,285

