Wheat Prices Rise After Odesa Attack; Russia Says It Targeted Ukraine Military

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

A U.N.-backed deal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain has been thrown into doubt after missile strikes at the weekend.

The strikes, on the port city of Odesa, have been widely condemned, with the Kremlin insisting that they hit military infrastructure.

Wheat prices have risen on news of the attack, after falling on Friday following the agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

UK to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The European Broadcasting Union confirmed that the U.K. will host next year's Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

"Following the decision that, regrettably, next year's event could not be held in Ukraine for safety and security reasons the EBU explored a number of options with the winning broadcaster," the EBU said in a statement.

"As a result of discussions, the BBC, as runner up in the 2022 Contest, was invited by the EBU to act as Host Broadcaster for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest."

"Stefania" by the Kalush Orchestra finished first back at the 2022 event in May, while Britain's Sam Ryder came second with "Space Man."

Food inflation from the Russia-Ukraine war could last till 2024: CEO

Sunny Verghese, the CEO of major food and agri-business Olam Group, tells CNBC that it's difficult to predict how much more food prices will increase.

Kremlin says Odesa strikes hit military infrastructure

A spokesperson for the Kremlin on Monday insisted that the strikes in Odesa at the weekend targeted military infrastructure.

Repeating an earlier statement from the defense ministry, Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the strikes wouldn't influence the gain exports from the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strikes on Saturday an act of barbarism.

Wheat prices rise after Odesa attack

Wheat futures prices for September on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 3.6% on Monday morning as traders showed caution on a grain export deal signed by Russia and Ukraine last week.

The two countries on Friday signed a U.N.-backed deal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The deal is significant for global food supplies, but also as it's the first major agreement between the two sides since Moscow launched it's unprovoked onslaught on Feb. 24.

But Ukraine said Saturday that Russian missiles had hit the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa, throwing that new pact into doubt.

Russia likely struggling to repair combat vehicles, UK says

Posting one of its daily updates on Twitter, Britain's defense ministry said it has located a Russian military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility near Barvinok, which is in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, close to the Ukrainian border.

It added that at least 300 damaged vehicles were at the facility, which included armored personnel trucks and tanks.

"In addition to its well documented personnel problems, Russia likely continues to struggle to extract and repair the thousands of combat vehicles which have been damaged in action in Ukraine," it said in the update.

