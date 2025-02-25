White House identifies DOGE administrator amid questions about Elon Musk's role

The acting administrator of President Donald Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency has been identified as Amy Gleason, a White House official said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt assured reporters that Elon Musk was overseeing the government-slashing unit.

The acting administrator of President Donald Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency has been identified as Amy Gleason, a White House official confirmed Tuesday.

The technical leader of DOGE was revealed shortly after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt assured reporters that Elon Musk was overseeing the government-slashing unit.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Leavitt declined repeated requests to name the DOGE administrator, whose identity had been a question mark for weeks.

Gleason was identified after the briefing by an official who requested anonymity to share the information.

Leavitt's refusals added more confusion about who is running DOGE, even as Musk appears to be in charge.

Trump created DOGE on his first day in office via executive order that re-tooled the U.S. Digital Service, an existing team within the Executive Office of the President. The newly formed "United States DOGE Service" established an administrator who reports directly to the White House chief of staff.

The DOGE administrator is also in charge of an internal group called "the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization," according to the executive order.

Trump's action also directed federal agency heads to coordinate with the DOGE administrator, including on the establishment of internal "DOGE Teams" within their agencies.

It is unclear when the administrator role was filled. Semafor reported Feb. 18 that the position "remains vacant" since Mina Hsiang, the previous administrator of the unit — which was formerly known as the U.S. Digital Service — stepped down as Trump took office.

A Feb. 18 WIRED article described Gleason as a former U.S. Digital Service official who served during Trump's first term.

A LinkedIn profile that appears to match with Gleason shows she worked as a "Digital Services Expert" at the USDS from October 2018 to December 2021. She rejoined the unit in January as a "Senior Advisor," according to the profile.

CNBC's outreach to that profile was not immediately returned.

A page from former President Barack Obama's archived White House website praises Gleason as part of its "Champions of Change" initiative.

Questions surrounding Musk's role are at the center of multiple lawsuits challenging DOGE's actions, which have included waves of sudden firings, scrapping government contracts and the attempted shuttering of entire federal agencies.

In one of the lawsuits, a Trump administration aide wrote in a declaration last week that Musk is a senior advisor to Trump, with "no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself."

The aide, Office of Administration Director Joshua Fisher, wrote under penalty of perjury that Musk is "not an employee" of the DOGE entities that Trump established.

During a hearing Monday in a separate federal lawsuit, a Trump administration lawyer was reportedly unable to answer a judge's questions about Musk's relationship to DOGE.