White House Warns Russia Will Face Consequences If Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Dies in Prison

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the Biden administration warned the Russian government to not let jailed Putin critic Alexey Navalny die in custody.

"We have communicated that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies," Sullivan said.

Russian authorities have previously said that they have offered Navalny proper medical care but that he continues to refuse it.

The prison has declined to allow a doctor of Navalny's choice from outside of the facility to administer his treatment.

WASHINGTON – White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the Biden administration warned the Russian government to not let jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny die in custody.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We have communicated to the Russian government that what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody is their responsibility and they will be held accountable by the international community," Sullivan said on CNN's "State of the Union" program.

"We have communicated that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies," he added.

Navalny flew to Russia from Berlin earlier this year after spending nearly half a year recovering for a nerve agent poisoning that took place last August. He was arrested at passport control and later sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Last month, the United States sanctioned seven members of the Russian government for the alleged poisoning and subsequent detention of Navalny. The sanctions were the first to target Moscow under Biden's leadership. The Trump administration did not take action against Russia over the Navalny situation.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in a separate statement that the sanctions would "send a clear signal" to Russia that the use of chemical weapons and human rights abuses carry hefty consequences.

"Any use of chemical weapons is unacceptable and contravenes international norms," Blinken wrote.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied having a role in Navalny's poisoning.

A spokesman for Navalny said that the Russian opposition leader's health has deteriorated since his imprisonment. Navalny began a hunger strike in order to force his jailers to provide access to outside medical care for pain in his back and legs. A lawyer for Navalny said he is suffering from two spinal hernias, AP reported.

Read more: U.S. disturbed over imprisoned Kremlin critic Navalny’s deteriorating health

Russian authorities have previously said that they have offered Navalny proper medical care but that he continues to refuse it. The prison has declined to allow a doctor of Navalny's choice from outside of the facility to administer his treatment.

In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, the Russian ambassador to the U.K. accused Navanly of dramatizing his condition in order to attract attention.

"Of course he will not be allowed to die in prison, but I can say that Mr. Navalny, he behaves like a hooligan, absolutely," Andrei Kelin said. "His purpose for all of that is to attract attention for him, also by saying that today his left hand is sick and tomorrow his leg is sick and all of that stuff so the journalists pay attention."

"Navalny has been treated in the hospital which lies not so far from the place where he is serving his sentence and as I understand, he does not complain anymore," Kelin added.

Last week, the Biden administration slapped Russia with a slew of U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, sweeping cyberattacks and attempts to influence U.S. elections.

In an address Thursday, Biden said he was prepared to take further actions against Moscow.

"If Russia continues to interfere with our democracy, I'm prepared to take further actions to respond. It is my responsibility as president of the United States to do so," Biden said from the White House.

"I was clear with President Putin that we could have gone further, but I chose not to do so, I chose to be proportionate," Biden said of the measures, adding that he did not want to "kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia."

Read more: The West waits for Putin's next move as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise

Biden also said that he proposed in a phone call with Putin that the two meet in person this summer in Europe to discuss a range of pressing issues.

Sullivan told CNN that the Biden-Putin summit was something that was being discussed but would not provide any additional details.

"There isn't currently a summit on the books, it's something that we are talking about. That summit would have to take place of course in the right circumstances in a way that could actually move the relationship forward,' Sullivan said.