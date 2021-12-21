Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

WHO Urges Holiday Caution: ‘An Event Canceled Is Better Than a Life Canceled'

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Fabrice Coffrini | Pool | Reuters
  • The highly infections variant has now been detected in at least 89 countries and forced some governments to impose stricter containment measures over the festive period.
  • The WHO has said cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission.
  • It said both policymakers and the public would have to make "difficult decisions" in order to return to normal.

The World Health Organization has called for some holiday gatherings to be canceled as the omicron Covid-19 variant spreads rapidly around the world.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The highly infections variant has now been detected in at least 89 countries and forced some governments to impose stricter containment measures over the festive period.

The WHO has said cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission. Omicron is now the dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 73% of all infections.

Money Report

coronavirus 30 mins ago

U.S. Treasury Yields Mostly Flat Amid Worsening Omicron News, Lower Growth Forecasts

United States 37 mins ago

Hong Kong's Zero-Covid Approach Is the Main Issue Frustrating Businesses There, Says Analyst

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said both policymakers and the public would have to make "difficult decisions" in order to return to normal.

"All of us are sick of this pandemic. All of us want to spend time with friends and family. All of us want to get back to normal. The fastest way to do this is for all of us, leaders and individuals, to make the difficult decisions that must be made to protect ourselves and others," he said.

"An event canceled is better than a life canceled. It is better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatespoliticsUS: NewsHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us