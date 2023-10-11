Money Report

Wholesale inflation rose 0.5% in September, more than expected

A measure of wholesale prices rose more than expected in September, indicating that inflation remains a problem for the U.S. economy.

The producer price index, which measures costs for finished goods that producers pay, increased 0.5% for the month, against the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% rise, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

Excluding food and energy, core PPI was up 0.3%, versus the forecast for 0.2%. Excluding food, energy and trade services, the index rose 0.2%, in line with the estimate.

This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.

