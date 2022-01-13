Wholesale Prices Up 0.2% in December, Less Than Expected But Still a New 12-Month Record

Wholesale prices rose less than expected in December but still set a new standard at a time when inflation overall is running at a nearly 40-year high, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The producer price index, which measures prices received by producers of goods, services and construction, was up 0.2% for the month, half of the 0.4% Dow Jones estimate.

However, on a 12-month basis, the index was up 9.7%, the highest level ever in data going back to 2010.

The monthly gain was a sharp drop-off from the two previous months, which showed respective gains of 0.6% and 1%.

A separate report Thursday showed that initial jobless claims claims for the week ended Jan. 8 totaled 230,000, well above the 200,000 estimate and a considerable increase from the previous week's 207,000.

However, the longer-term trajectory for unemployment was lower.

Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline number, fell by 194,000 to 1.56 million, the lowest level since June 2, 1973.

With the jobless level continuing to fall — the unemployment rate for December slid to 3.9% — markets have been more focused on inflation. Thursday's PPI reading came the day after the consumer price index, which measures prices paid at checkout for a swath of everyday goods and services, rose 7% year over year, the biggest 12-month gain since June 1982.

