Why Boeing Stopped Making the 747 Jumbo Jet

By Erin Black,CNBC

Since its first commercial flight in 1970, Boeing's 747 jumbo jet has flown more than 3.5 billion passengers. The double-decker plane made air travel way more affordable for millions of people around the globe. It is still one the most recognizable planes to take to the skies with its iconic hump, four engines, extensive landing gear and sheer size.

But over the last few decades, airlines have pushed aircraft manufacturers for more fuel-efficient planes to reduce costs. Two-engine jets can now fly near the same capacity and fly farther than older, four-engine planes like Boeing's 747 and the Airbus A380.

CNBC visited Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory to see the last 747 roll off the production line. It will go to Atlas Air for cargo flights. CNBC looks back at how the 747 changed air travel and what's next for Boeing.

