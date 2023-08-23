Money Report

Why Jim Cramer is cautious on this consumer-goods stock

Consumer-goods stocks are typically "a terrific place to be if you think the economy is slowing down," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday, but packaged-goods firm General Mills (GIS) has been a major laggard.

The company is losing share to lesser companies, Cramer explained, especially in its pet-foods business. Consumers are reining in spending amid ongoing economic uncertainty, turning to cheaper options.

But General Mills aside, "it makes sense to dip your toe into the consumer packaged-goods stocks, true recession stocks," Cramer argued Tuesday on "Mad Money."

General Mills stock edged lower Wednesday, notching a new 52-week-low, at roughly $69.37 a share.

