Why Mercedes-Benz's driver assistance system ranks higher than Tesla's

Tesla's Autopilot system has gone from being a leader in advanced driver assistance systems to merely middle of the pack.

The company's driver assistance technology, which uses names such as "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving," ranked eighth on a list by Consumer Reports, behind similar systems from Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and mainstream import brands Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen.

"It's not nearly as good as what you might think it is," said Kelly Funkhouser, Consumer Reports associate director of vehicle technology.

The phrase "advanced driver assistance systems" is a kind of basket term for a bunch of different features on cars that essentially automate or otherwise electronically help a driver with tasks. They're different from true self- driving cars.

There are safety features, such as the descriptively named "automatic emergency braking," which will stop the vehicle to prevent a collision with an object or person.

There are also convenience features, like lane centering, which is also what it sounds like — a technology that helps keep a vehicle in the center of a lane.

Each system is different, and they all have strengths and weaknesses. Higher ranked systems are not necessarily better than lower-rated ones in every single way.

The Mercedes-Benz system Consumer Reports rated on its EQE 350 SUV was especially strong, better than just about every other contender in terms of how it executed a lot of common functions, and in terms of some features not seen on some rivals, such as a display right in front of the driver.

The Mercedes system also collaborates with drivers, allowing them to take over the wheel to avoid a pothole without shutting the automated system off entirely, for example. The Tesla doesn't have that collaborative aspect and will shut off if the driver jerks the wheel.

But the Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV in Consumer Reports' fleet was lacking a feature found on the two top rated systems — Ford's BlueCruise, and General Motor's Super Cruise. That was a driver monitoring camera, which watches the driver to ensure eyes stay on the road.

"If it were to have that driver monitoring camera, it would easily be number one," Funkhouser said. "Easily."

