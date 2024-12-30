Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Why mortgage rates remain so high—and what to expect in 2025

By Mike Winters,CNBC

Why mortgage rates remain so high—and what to expect in 2025
Goodboy Picture Company | Getty

Mortgage costs stayed stubbornly high in 2024, with 30-year fixed rates holding well above 6% for most of the year. Unfortunately for buyers, 2025 isn't looking much better.

The Federal Reserve has been cutting interest rates, making the cost of borrowing for loans, credit cards, and auto financing cheaper. But mortgage rates haven't really budged, frustrating potential buyers who had been holding out for lower home financing costs.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Instead, mortgage rates track more closely with 10-year Treasury bond yields, which lenders use as a benchmark for setting long-term borrowing costs.

These yields remain high due to lingering concerns about inflation — fueled by a strong economy and expectations of more deficit spending under president-elect Donald Trump. Investors are demanding higher returns on bonds to offset these risks, and as a result, bond yields — and mortgage rates — are staying elevated.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump has also proposed higher tariffs on imported goods, "which is always inflationary," says Doug Carey, a chartered financial analyst and founder of WealthTrace, a financial planning software company. As a result, mortgage rates could remain higher than expected in 2025, he says.

What mortgage rates will look like in 2025

With so much economic uncertainty, the outlook for mortgage rates in 2025 remains challenging for buyers.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

3 tips for career success in 2025, from a recruiter who's interviewed ‘thousands and thousands'

news 1 hour ago

What Warren Buffett, Mark Cuban, Jamie Dimon and other business leaders said about AI in 2024: ‘the consequences will be extraordinary'

While the Federal Reserve is expected to further reduce its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points, bringing it to a range of 3.75% to 4%, these cuts might not be enough to significantly lower borrowing costs for homebuyers.

That said, most forecasts have 30-year rates below the current rate of 7.11% as of Monday morning, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Here's a look at the latest projections for 30-year fixed mortgage rates in 2025 from leading financial institutions and industry organizations:

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us