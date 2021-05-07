Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
energy

Why Oil Giants Like Chevron and BP Are Investing in Geothermal Energy

By Katie Brigham, CNBC

Getty Images

Miles below the Earth's surface, there's a source of renewable energy that could sustain all of humanity for the foreseeable future. Just 0.1% of Earth's total heat content could meet our energy needs for 2 million years, according to ARPA-E, the government agency that funds R&D efforts for advanced energy technologies.

It's called geothermal energy, and in some ways, it's old news. It's been used to heat buildings since the late 1800s and provide electricity since the 1900s. The U.S. has the most installed geothermal capacity in the world, but it still only accounts for about 0.4% of our total electricity mix. That's because, in most places, it's too expensive and challenging to drill geothermal wells. That could change soon, though.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Over the last few years, a number of start-ups in the geothermal space have gained traction, such as Eavor Technologies, Fervo Energy, Sage Geoystems, and GreenFire Energy. While their technologies and approaches differ, all are trying to figure out how to access the "heat beneath our feet" in geographies that have traditionally been considered too difficult to reach.

Money Report

United States 21 mins ago

The Workforce Added Just 266,000 New Jobs in April—What That Means for Workers

coronavirus 21 mins ago

Montana, South Carolina to Kick People Off Jobless Benefits Even as Unemployment Rises

Watch the video to learn more about these company's strategies, and why they're partnering with major oil and gas companies, like BP and Chevron, as the potential of geothermal energy grows.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

energyExxon Mobil Corp.
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us