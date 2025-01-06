Money Report

Winter storm disrupts thousands of U.S. flights

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Airplanes on the tarmac during a snow storm at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. 
Ting Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • More than 4,000 U.S. flights were delayed and over 1,000 were canceled as a winter storm moved eastward.
  • The winter storm was set to dump about a foot of snow on areas around Washington, D.C.
  • The worst of the disruptions were centered in and around Washington, D.C., but flights were delayed around as far west as Dallas.

Thousands of flights were disrupted Monday as a winter storm moved eastward, snarling air travel in the eastern U.S.

By 1:45 p.m. ET, more than 4,300 U.S. flights were delayed while another 1,880 were canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The storm, which was moving from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic, was set to dump as much as a foot of snow in the Washington, D.C., area, though cold weather stretched through the southern U.S., according to federal forecasters.

More than 250 flights, or two-thirds of the day's schedule, were canceled at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, while about a third of the scheduled flights were canceled at each Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Each of the major New York-area airports had more than 100 flight delays, FlightAware tallies showed, and there were significant slowdowns at other major airports like Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

United, Southwest, American and other airlines waived change fees and fare differences for travelers affected by the storm.

