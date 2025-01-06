Winter storm disrupts thousands of U.S. flights

- More than 4,000 U.S. flights were delayed and over 1,000 were canceled as a winter storm moved eastward.
- The winter storm was set to dump about a foot of snow on areas around Washington, D.C.
- The worst of the disruptions were centered in and around Washington, D.C., but flights were delayed around as far west as Dallas.
Thousands of flights were disrupted Monday as a winter storm moved eastward, snarling air travel in the eastern U.S.
By 1:45 p.m. ET, more than 4,300 U.S. flights were delayed while another 1,880 were canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
The storm, which was moving from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic, was set to dump as much as a foot of snow in the Washington, D.C., area, though cold weather stretched through the southern U.S., according to federal forecasters.
More than 250 flights, or two-thirds of the day's schedule, were canceled at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, while about a third of the scheduled flights were canceled at each Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Each of the major New York-area airports had more than 100 flight delays, FlightAware tallies showed, and there were significant slowdowns at other major airports like Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
Money Report
United, Southwest, American and other airlines waived change fees and fare differences for travelers affected by the storm.