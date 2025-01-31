WNBA files trademark application to bring back ‘Detroit Shock' as city submits expansion bid

The WNBA has filed a trademark application for the name "Detroit Shock."

The filing comes amid reports that Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores submitted a bid for a WNBA expansion team.

At least 10 cities have shown interest in launching a new professional women's basketball team.

As cities around the country vie for the next WNBA team, the league quietly filed a trademark application this week for the name "Detroit Shock."

The filing, dated Thursday, notes the intended use is for a basketball team, merchandise, jerseys and in-arena signage that could appear on TV or radio broadcasts. It could offer clues into the league's ultimate decision for the location of a new franchise.

On Friday, Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores submitted a bid for the Motor City to host a new team. The ownership group would be led by Gores and also includes Detroit Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Ford Hamp; former Detroit Pistons stars Grant Hill and Chris Webber; General Motors CEO Mary Barra, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

"Detroit is a sports town that loves its teams deeply and consistently shows up with unwavering passion," Gores said in a statement.

The WNBA and Detroit Pistons didn't immediately return request for comment on the trademark application.

The new trademark application by the WNBA is the only submission from the professional women's basketball league since early December, according to Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney at Gerben IP, who has no involvement with the specific filing.

Unlike other professional sports leagues where individual teams own their own trademark filings, the WNBA holds the rights to all names and logos for the league's franchises, according to Gerben.

"Circumstantial evidence would be that [Detroit's] is a winning bid and they're very much planning on getting this going to have filed that trademark application," Gerben told CNBC.

However, Gerben said the filing could also be a way for the league to protect itself against "squatters" or others trying to use the name.

Another trademark application was filed for the "Detroit Shock" by an individual named Ryan Reed in July 2023, but that trademark has yet to be approved. A person with the same name, purportedly based in Detroit, identifies as the founder of a women's basketball league on LinkedIn.

The Detroit Shock were a WNBA team based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, from 1998 to 2009. The team won three WNBA Championships in 2003, 2006 and 2008. In 2009, the franchise moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they played until 2015. Today, they play in Arlington, Texas, as the Dallas Wings.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said at the WNBA Finals in October that at at least 10 cities had expressed interest in launching an expansion team.

"We're not in a huge rush. We'd like to bring it in in '27 or no later than '28," Engelbert said at the time in regards to adding a 16th team.

Cleveland, Kansas City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Houston, Austin, Nashville, and Milwaukee are among the locations seeking to bring women's professional basketball to their cities.