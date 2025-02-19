WNBA star Cameron Brink is grateful for $76,000 salary: ‘I do not take that money for granted'

The youngest players in the WNBA are some of the league's biggest draws. But their popularity doesn't match their paychecks.

In an appearance on the "Richer Lives by SoFi" podcast, Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink says she's heard the criticisms of WNBA salaries, including complaints that "$70,000 is nothing." The 22-year-old took issue with that framing of her paycheck.

"My mom was the first to go to college in her family. My grandma worked three jobs as a single mom. I do not take that money for granted," Brink said. "That is good money. That is a salary that we work very hard for."

While she noted that it "would be nice" to see WNBA paychecks get bigger, she added that she doesn't expect to be making as much as her NBA counterparts any time soon.

Last season's top drafted rookies like Brink, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese earned a little over $70,000 each. They'll be paid a few thousand more in their second season. By comparison Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year, made $12.1 million his first year in the league.

The WNBA's highest paid players earn just over $250,000, while the NBA's biggest earners make more than $50 million per season.

"Realistically, we're never probably going to get where the NBA is," Brink said. "Maybe in 20 years, 30, 35 years. As women, we have to work so hard for the money we do make. I do think that we could get to the same level, but it's going to take a while."

Harry How | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Growing up, Brink said she would hear from friends and classmates who warned her about how much she'd make as a pro athlete, suggesting that she pursue a career in modeling instead.

"I can tell you right now, I've modeled, I will not make more money modeling," she said on the podcast.

Instead, Brink is realistic about her WNBA pay, understanding that her partnerships and endorsement deals are how she'll build her wealth.

As a college student she signed an endorsement deal with New Balance to become the brand's first female basketball player and has quickly seen her star rise since graduating. Her 1.3 million Instagram followers make her one of the most-followed players in the league.

"I jumped right in. I signed with an agent the day after [NIL was legal]," she said. "I was like, 'Why not capitalize? Why not profit off what I'm doing?'"

She's careful about her spending, telling CNBC Make It last year that she saved 90% of her WNBA income. In her conversation with SoFi, Brink credited her dad with imparting the importance of saving.

"I would love to spend more, but I definitely know the importance of saving and putting away that nest egg for me later in life," she said. "You only play basketball for so long. I'm definitely trying to capitalize on the money I'm making now."

While Brink doesn't have the ability to negotiate her WNBA contracts, she is trying to maximize her earnings while she can.

"You really have to learn how to advocate for yourself and not be afraid to step on toes. At the end of the day, it's a business and people are gonna lowball you," Brink said of the world of endorsements. "If you think you're worth more, speak up."

