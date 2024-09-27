WNBA viewership soars to new record, while attendance hits more than two-decade high

The WNBA had record viewership during the 2024 regular season as the league's popularity soared with rookie stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Viewership spiked to more than 54 million unique viewers across various networks and platforms, including ESPN, ABC, CBS and Ion.

In addition, game attendance soared to the highest in more than two decades, along with growth across social media and merchandise sales.

The Women's National Basketball Association's viewership and attendance boomed during the 2024 season, as the league's popularity soared due to young stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The league's games drew more than 54 million unique viewers, an all-time record, across various networks including Disney's ABC and ESPN, Paramount Global's CBS, E.W. Scripps' Ion and NBA TV, among others, according to data the WNBA released on Friday.

In addition, WNBA game attendance hit its highest level in 22 years, and grew almost 50% from the 2023 season, according to the league. There were 154 sellout games during the year, more than triple the 45 sellouts in 2023.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The explosive metrics and popularity this season came with a top rookie class, including Clark of the Indiana Fever and Reese of the Chicago Sky, and as the Las Vegas Aces made a bid for their third straight championship. The figures underscore why the league was able to attract a lucrative new media rights deal and is in an expansion phase: the WNBA announced this month it will be adding a 15th team in Portland in the 2026 season.

As attention on the league increased, more players said they experienced online harassment or racism. Asked about the dynamic on CNBC earlier this month, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert did not explicitly condemn the vitriol toward players, sparking criticism from around the league.

She later clarified that she opposes "hate or racism."

Clark's impact also showed in the Fever's attendance numbers. Every WNBA team had a double-digit year-over-year increase in attendance. However, the Fever had more than a four-fold jump, significantly more than the Los Angeles Sparks' 69% growth, which was second, according to the WNBA.

The WNBA also saw sizable growth across merchandise and social engagement during the season. WNBA social media accounts drew nearly 2 billion video views, more than quadruple the amount from the 2023 season.

The heightened attention has led to a $2.2 billion media rights contract for 11 seasons, with a price reevaluation after the 2028 season, CNBC previously reported. WNBA media rights were negotiated within the broader NBA agreement earlier this year.

During the rights negotiations — which led to a $77 billion, 11-year agreement in total — the NBA had pushed to get more money for the WNBA given its rising popularity.

During the 2024 WNBA season, 22 regular season game telecasts averaged at least 1 million viewers.

Several individual games broke records for WNBA viewership on ESPN, and this was the most viewed regular season ever for ESPN, with an average of 1.19 million viewers, up 170% from last season, according to the league. The 2024 season featured the seven most-watched WNBA games of all time on ESPN, as well as the top two on ABC.

It was also the most watched regular season ever for CBS Sports, with CBS Sports' five most watched WNBA games ever, including the Sky at Fever game in June that averaged 2.25 million viewers.

The explosive viewership has carried into the postseason, as a Sept. 22 matchup between the Fever and Connecticut Sun attracted a record audience, according to ESPN. Clark's Fever were eliminated in two games in the first round.

The league's playoffs are now in the semifinals, which feature a rematch between the Aces and the New York Liberty, last year's runner-up.