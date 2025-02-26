World's largest brewer AB InBev posts fourth-quarter revenue beat even as volumes slide

AB InBev on Wednesday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales despite an annual decline in volumes.

The drinks maker reported an 3.4% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $14.84 billion, versus the 2.9% decline to $14.05 billion forecast by LSEG analysts.

The world's largest brewer AB InBev on Wednesday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales despite an annual decline in volumes.

The drinks maker, whose brands include Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, reported an 3.4% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $14.84 billion, versus the 2.9% decline to $14.05 billion forecast by LSEG analysts.

Full-year sales rose by 2.7% to $59.77 billion, compared to the $59.3 billion performance expected by analysts.

Total volumes declined 1.9% in the quarter and 1.4% over the full-year stretch, which the company largely attributed to weak demand in China and Argentina. Excluding those two countries, volumes rose 0.9%.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.