World's largest brewer AB InBev posts fourth-quarter revenue beat even as volumes slide

The world's largest brewer AB InBev on Wednesday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales despite an annual decline in volumes.
The drinks maker, whose brands include Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, reported an 3.4% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $14.84 billion, versus the 2.9% decline to $14.05 billion forecast by LSEG analysts.
Full-year sales rose by 2.7% to $59.77 billion, compared to the $59.3 billion performance expected by analysts.
Total volumes declined 1.9% in the quarter and 1.4% over the full-year stretch, which the company largely attributed to weak demand in China and Argentina. Excluding those two countries, volumes rose 0.9%.
