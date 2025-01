Norway's sovereign wealth fund — the largest of its kind in the world — posted full-year profit of 2.5 trillion kroner ($222.4 billion) on Wednesday, fueled by a tech rally.

Its return on investment came in at 13% for the year, 45 basis points lower than the return on the fund's benchmark index.

