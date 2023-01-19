Yellen Says Treasury Is Taking Extraordinary Measures to Avoid Default as U.S. Hits Debt Limit

The Treasury Department started taking extraordinary measures to pay federal government bills as the U.S. hit its debt limit Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Yellen is pushing Congress to pass a bill to lift the country's $31.4 trillion debt limit.



The Treasury Department started taking so-called extraordinary measures to keep paying the federal government's bills as the U.S. hit its debt limit Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Yellen said the Treasury will suspend new investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund from Thursday until June 5, 2023. But she warned both moves are subject to "considerable uncertainty" if Congress does not pass a bill to increase the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

The Treasury secretary told lawmakers Friday that she believes the extraordinary steps could allow the government to pay its obligations until early June. Yellen last week urged Congress to "act in a timely manner to increase or suspend the debt limit," as failing to do so could lead to a first-ever default on U.S. debt and cause economic damage around the world.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The White House also urged Congress on Friday to raise the debt ceiling "without condition."

The Treasury secretary warned last week that the U.S. government would hit the statutory debt ceiling on Thursday, after which extraordinary measures would be taken to keep the government from defaulting on its debt obligations.

The U.S. government has not defaulted on its debt, but the debt ceiling has been raised 22 times from 1997 to 2022, according to the Government Accountability Office. The Biden administration will prioritize negotiations for a new bill to increase the debt limit after the mid-April tax deadline, according to a senior White House official.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.