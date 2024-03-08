You don't need an Ivy League degree to make 6 figures—the 10 public colleges with the best-paid graduates

Ivy League schools faced a slew of controversies in the last year over admissions policies, political stances and elitism.

But many college-bound students are undeterred.

Harvard College ranked as the top "dream school" for students applying to college this year, a recent Princeton Review survey found. Several other Ivy League institutions — Princeton University, Yale University, Columbia University and Brown University — also made the top 10.

There's plenty of good reasons students may want to attend an Ivy League or similarly prestigious institution. The data supporting an Ivy League education's positive impact on future earnings and overall success is well documented. As such, it's getting harder and harder for high schoolers to get into the ultra-competitive schools.

Still, you don't need an Ivy League degree to make a good salary after college. While Ivy League schools and private colleges more broadly often dominate rankings for colleges where graduates earn the most, plenty of public colleges and universities boast high earnings for graduates and, often, more accessible pathways to success.

Compensation research firm Payscale compiled data on how much college alumni earn early in their careers (with 0-5 years of experience) and later in their careers when they have 10-plus years of experience.

These are the public schools where grads earn the most based on their early career salaries:

1. United States Merchant Marine Academy*

Median salary, early career: $98,400

$98,400 Median salary, mid-career: $165,200

*Enrollment comes with a five-year service obligation.

2. Georgia Institute of Technology — Main Campus

Median salary, early career: $89,700

$89,700 Median salary, mid-career: $163,500

3. University of California — Berkeley

Median salary, early career: $88,300

$88,300 Median salary, mid-career: $167,000

4. Colorado School of Mines

Median salary, early career: $87,800

$87,800 Median salary, mid-career: $165,700

5. State University of New York Maritime College

Median salary, early career: $86,800

$86,800 Median salary, mid-career: $165,400

6. California State University Maritime Academy

Median salary, early career: $82,600

$82,600 Median salary, mid-career: $156,200

7. Oregon Health & Science University

Median salary, early career: $82,100

$82,100 Median salary, mid-career: $117,600

8. Missouri University of Science and Technology

Median salary, early career: $81,600

$81,600 Median salary, mid-career: $141,500

9. SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

Median salary, early career: $81,000

$81,000 Median salary, mid-career: $121,700

10. Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Median salary, early career: $81,000

$81,000 Median salary, mid-career: $132,600

Several factors can influence how much money you make after graduation, from the major you choose to the city you live in after school. Notably, many of these schools may have high-earning alumni because of their emphasis on science and technology degree programs which often translate to high-paying jobs. Ultimately, if get your bachelor's degree, there's a good chance you'll be better off financially than those who didn't.

The first step to earning that degree is choosing the right college for you based on your academic, social and financial needs. That might be an Ivy League school with international recognition and a proven record of successful alumni. But it could also be a lesser-known college that gives you a better financial aid package or offers a better program for your field of study.

With the right mindset, you may find a fulfilling and lucrative career regardless of the college you attend.

