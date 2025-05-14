YouTube announces Gemini AI feature to target ads when viewers are most engaged

YouTube on Wednesday announced a new tool that will allow advertisers to use Google's Gemini AI model to target ads to viewers when they are most engaged with a video.

The artificial intelligence feature, called "Peak Points," identifies times when videos receive elevated levels of viewer attention and packages ads to be placed after those moments.

With Peak Points, Google is taking another step in monetizing AI at a time when many in Silicon Valley are prioritizing products over safety.

The artificial intelligence feature, called "Peak Points," identifies times when videos receive elevated levels of viewer attention and packages ads to be placed after those moments. Peak Points has the potential to enable more impressions and a higher click-through rate on YouTube, a primary metric that determines how creators earn money on the video platform.

YouTube said the AI model is trained by analyzing video elements such as frames and transcripts. Peak Points is currently in a pilot program and will be rolling out over the rest of the year.

YouTube said the AI model is trained by analyzing video elements such as frames and transcripts. Peak Points is currently in a pilot program and will be rolling out over the rest of the year.

The video service announced Peak Points at its YouTube Brandcast event in New York.

