Zuckerberg's rightward policy shift puts Meta staffers on edge, targets Apple

Mark Zuckerberg's open effort to curry favor with President Donald Trump has rattled employees, and the company is censoring their criticism internally, according to people familiar with the matter.

While Zuckerberg is trying to improve his relationship with Trump after the president's tumultuous first term, sources say he's aiming to hurt Apple in the process.

Zuckerberg recently told podcast host Joe Rogan that Meta's profit would double if Apple stopped applying "random rules" that tax his company.

Mark Zuckerberg kicked off 2025 with an Instagram video that outlined his vision for what he called restoring "free expression" to Meta's platforms and for working with President Donald Trump to push back on governments Zuckerberg said have gone after American companies and stifled innovation.

What Zuckerberg didn't say in his five-minute monologue was that Meta would use its own internal moderators to censor employee criticism of his plan. He also didn't say that by cozying up to the new president, his company might be able to shift Trump's ire in the direction of Meta's loathed rival Apple.

For Meta's staff of almost 75,000 people, the singular power of its 40-year-old founder and CEO is more evident than ever in the company's rightward shift since Trump's election victory in November and inauguration in January.

On Feb. 6, Zuckerberg visited the White House in order "to discuss how Meta can help the administration defend and advance American tech leadership abroad," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.

Based on interviews with over a dozen current and former employees who asked not to be named in order to speak candidly on what they see happening inside the company, there's a profound sense of uncertainty as to how Meta's culture will change in the coming years of Trump's second presidency.

At headquarters in Silicon Valley, tensions are palpable as Meta goes through its latest round of job cuts. In January, the company announced plans to lay off its lowest performers, or 5% of its overall workforce, and began the cuts this week.

Meta has been trying to thwart pushback from employees by censoring criticism within its Workplace in-house social network, people familiar with the matter said. Employees who left comments that management viewed as negative on Workplace were told that their statements would be used in performance reviews, potentially affecting their employment, they said.

Sources also told CNBC that employees who might otherwise leave because of their disillusionment with policy changes are concerned about quitting now because of how they will be perceived by future employers given that Meta has said publicly that it's weeding out "low performers."

Meta, like many of its tech peers, began downsizing in 2022 and has continued to trim around the edges. The company cut 21,000 jobs, or nearly a quarter of its workforce, in 2022 and 2023. Among those who lost their jobs were members of the civic integrity group, which was known to be outspoken in its criticism of Zuckerberg's leadership.

Some big changes are now taking place that appear to directly follow the lead of Trump at the expense of company employees and users of the platforms, the people familiar with the matter said.

Most notably, Meta recently ended its diversity, equity and inclusion program and relaxed content-moderation guidelines, both areas that Trump has attacked in his war on "woke policies."

When Meta filed its annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission in late January, the document noted its drastic shifts, listing them in the section about business risks.

"In January 2025, we announced certain changes to our content policies and enforcement efforts to further free expression on our platform and mitigate over-enforcement of certain of our content policies," Meta said. "If we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands, our ability to maintain or expand our base of users, marketers, and developers may be impaired, and our business and financial results may be harmed."

Meta declined to comment.

Taking aim at Apple

Zuckerberg is willing to take on such risks because of the potential benefits that come with smoothing his relationship with Trump, the people familiar with the matter said. In contrast to Meta's previous strategy of advocating for an even playing field across the tech industry, Zuckerberg now sees opportunities to gain a strategic advantage for his company, the people said.

One major concern for Zuckerberg is Elon Musk's central position in the Trump administration, where he's focused on slashing regulations. Meta competes with Musk's X and is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence, an area of particular interest to Musk and his startup xAI. Musk's role in the White House could put Meta at a disadvantage when it comes to policies surrounding AI.

But more than AI and Musk, Zuckerberg is looking for a leg up on Apple, the people said.

Zuckerberg hopes that Meta's improved relationship with the White House could help put pressure on the iPhone maker, after a yearslong battle between the two tech heavyweights. Both companies were targets of antitrust suits from the U.S. government.

The Meta founder is still upset about Apple's 2021 iOS privacy update, which made it harder for Meta to track users across the internet and which put a $10 billion dent in the company's 2022 advertising revenue. Internally, this period has come to be known among some Meta employees as "the Tim Cook recession."

Many app developers, including Spotify and Epic Games, have battled Apple either in public or in court over the company's app store rules and control over its ecosystem. Zuckerberg has been one of the loudest critics of Apple in the past, but he has become even more antagonistic toward the company in recent public interviews. Sources told CNBC that it's all part of an effort to shift antitrust scrutiny off Meta and onto Apple.

In a January interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg claimed that Apple is becoming less innovative and that it's putting resources toward preventing third parties from creating hardware peripherals that integrate smoothly into Apple's mobile operating system.

"They build stuff like Air Pods, which are cool, but they've just thoroughly hamstrung the ability for anyone else to build something that can connect to the iPhone in the same way," Zuckerberg said.

Meta's business has recovered from its downdraft that followed the iOS changes, due mostly to the company's investments in AI and the new capabilities they've provided to advertisers. In January, the company reported $160.6 billion in advertising revenue for 2024, up nearly 40% from 2021. The company's shares have been on a huge upswing since a brutal 2022, quadrupling over the past two years and closing at a record $728.56 on Thursday.

Zuckerberg told Rogan that Meta's profit would double if Apple stopped applying "random rules" that tax his company.

Meta's actions against Apple aren't limited to the U.S. In one of the company's first steps this year to apply more policy pressure on Apple, Meta filed a complaint against the iPhone maker in late January with Brazil's competition regulator, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense.

In the complaint, Meta alleged that Apple's iOS update unfairly singles out third-party apps but not its own. Meta has been considering an antitrust complaint against Apple in Brazil since last year, a source familiar with the matter said.



Apple and X did not respond to requests for comment.

Not afraid to ruffle some feathers

Leading Meta's new policy charge is Joel Kaplan, a former White House deputy chief of staff under former President George W. Bush with longstanding ties to the Republican Party.

Kaplan took over Meta's top policy position from Nick Clegg, a former U.K. deputy prime minister, who said in January that he would step down after seven years at the company.

Other notable Republicans at Meta include Vice President of Global Public Policy Kevin Martin, a former Federal Communications Commission chairman under President George W. Bush, and Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead, whom Trump previously appointed as a legal advisor at the State Department.

Kaplan's ascendency at Meta coupled with the company's policy changes has solidified a political shift to the right, multiple sources said.

Since joining Meta in 2011 as a policy vice president, Kaplan has built a reputation as an executive who takes calculated risks even if it means upsetting some people internally, the people said.

In 2018, Kaplan made headlines for attending Brett Kavanaugh's highly contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearing as a personal friend. His appearance caused so much controversy that Meta was forced to address the matter in a statement, saying the "leadership team recognizes that they've made mistakes handling the events of the last week and we're grateful for all the feedback from our employees."

What may have been a problem for Kaplan at the time is now viewed as a strength. That's because the executive is seen as an ally to the Republicans in charge, the people said.

Clegg, by contrast, represented a more center-left position, they said. He was vocal in his support of banning Trump from Facebook's platform after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, while Kaplan was noticeably more reluctant about such a move, a person familiar with the matter said. Kaplan has also favored less strict content moderation policies, the person said.

Meta in January agreed to pay $25 million as part of a settlement with Trump over the company's decision to suspend his accounts following the Capitol riot. In January 2023, Meta said it was reinstating Trump on its platform after the two-year suspension.

The company's efforts to win favor with Trump seem to be working, at least based on what the president has publicly said.

After Kaplan announced Meta's major content-moderation and related policy shifts in early January on "Fox and Friends," Trump appeared to be impressed.

"Honestly, I think they've come a long way. Meta, Facebook, I think they've come a long way," Trump told reporters during a Jan. 7 press conference. About Kaplan, Trump said, "The man was very impressive."

— CNBC's Salvador Rodriguez contributed to this report.

