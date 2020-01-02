smoking

Smokers, Do Not Apply: U-Haul Won’t Hire Some Nicotine Users

Policy will apply to new hires, not current employees

Tim Boyle / Getty Images

U-Haul has a New Year's resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke.

The moving company said that it won't hire nicotine users in Pennsylvania, Delaware and 19 other states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a "healthier workforce."

The new policy will start Feb. 1, and won't apply to those hired before then.
New applicants will be asked if they use nicotine products, and those hired in the 21 states will need to agree to be screened for nicotine use in the future.

The states where U-Haul's new policy will take affect are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The company, which is based in Phoenix, has more than 30,000 employees.

