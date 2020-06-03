Business

SNAPCHAT

Snapchat to Stop Promoting Trump’s Content

FILE - Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel speaks during the Disrupt SF 2019 conference at Moscone Center, Oct. 4, 2019, in San Francisco.
Snapchat said Wednesday it would no longer promote President Donald Trump’s content in its Discover section.

"We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," the company said in a statement.

The messaging company's move brings it closer to Twitter's thinking in the ongoing debate over political speech on social platforms, NBC News reported.

Snapchat’s Discover section typically features content from news organizations, brands, celebrities and sometimes politicians. The president’s account remains visible on the platform, and anyone can follow the account for updates.

