Why a Baby at the Nasdaq Opening Is Such a Big Deal

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd is making history in more ways than one.

The 31-year-old self-made billionaire became the youngest female CEO to ever take a company public on Wednesday as she rang NASDAQ’s opening bell from Bumble’s Austin-based offices.

But that’s not all.

Wolfe Herd’s 1-year-old son, Bobby Lee “Bo” Herd II, was attached snugly to her hip wearing a long-sleeved black tee with the company’s signature beehive logo.

“This is what leadership looks like,” Bumble captioned a photo posted to Instagram of the CEO and mom celebrating amongst yellow confetti and balloons with her son.

A representative from Bumble told TODAY Parents that Bo is one of the first babies to be present at a Nasdaq opening.

Immediately, comments from Bumble's community poured in.

"It’s the baby on the hip while running the world for me 💛," one user wrote.

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran wrote, "You are amazing! And all with a baby on your hip", followed by the clapping emoji.

In a post-ceremony interview with Fortune, Wolfe Herd said it all felt surreal.

“It really is a moment to celebrate,” she said. “We’re excited to hopefully have this record be broken soon; we are very excited to cheer on the next woman who beats this record.”

Wolfe Herd founded the women-first dating app in 2014 shortly after she left Tinder amid allegations of sexual discrimination and harrassment. Unlike other dating apps, Bumble only allows women to make the first move.

The CEO tweeted this morning:

Today, @Bumble becomes a public company. This is only possible thanks to the more than 1.7 billion first moves made by brave women on our app — and the pioneering women who paved the way for us in the business world. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you. #BumbleIPO 💛🐝 pic.twitter.com/OMLNGNvECB — Whitney Wolfe Herd (@WhitWolfeHerd) February 11, 2021

"Today, @Bumble becomes a public company," Wolfe Herd wrote. "This is only possible thanks to the more than 1.7 billion first moves made by brave women on our app — and the pioneering women who paved the way for us in the business world. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you. #BumbleIPO"

In the last year, 559 companies have gone public in the U.S. with just three, including Bumble, founded by women.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: