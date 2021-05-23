News

Daytona Beach

Bystanders Save Man From Drowning at Florida Beach

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Bystanders at a Florida beach saved a man from drowning, authorities said Sunday.

The 22-year-old man went into the water alone on Daytona Beach before the lifeguard tower opened, according to Capt. A.J. Miller, a spokesman for Volusia County Beach Safety.

“After struggling in the surf, witnesses stated they observed him go under the water,” Miller said in a statement given to the Orlando Sentinel.

The bystanders brought the man to shore and began CPR before paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital.

“He is alive at this time,” Miller said.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville warned that the rip current risk was high on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne tweeted Sunday that there were 31 water rescues involving 66 swimmers only the day before. “The High Risk for Rip Currents will continue through at least Monday. Entering the ocean remains strongly discouraged," the weather service said.

