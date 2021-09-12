Coast Guard Intercepts Boat With About 80 Haitian Migrants Off Biscayne Bay

A boat with approximately 80 Haitian migrants was intercepted Sunday about 18 miles east off Biscayne Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

According to a tweet, the call of a migrant boat came in from a "good Sam" and the Coast Guard and other agencies are investigating further.

It is the latest migrant boat intercepted from Haiti since the massive earthquake devastated the island-nation and killed over 2,000 people on Aug. 14, just weeks after the island's president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated.

On August 24, 42 Haitian migrants were arrested after coming ashore, according to Border Patrol.