Coral Gables Building Forced To Evacuate

A building in Coral Gables is being evacuated because of structural concerns, the latest in a string of evacuations after the Surfside condo collapse prompted inspections of buildings in Miami-Dade.

Residents at 730 Coral Way have until Monday to leave, according to noticed placed in the front entrance of the building on July 19 and 20.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“They were given a letter and have 72 hours to evacuate," a statement from the City of Coral Gables said. "This will happen Monday unless remedies are undertaken.”

The letter addressed to the condo association calls this the final notice of emergency action for this 11 unit building.

The notice says the Greenways Condo Association has not submitted the report from a structural engineer advising whether or not this building is safe to live in.

According to the notioce, the city asked for this report twice.

This comes just days after residents in a coral springs building were given days to evacuate.

Today also marks one month since the shocking building collapse in Surfside. The tragedy has forced building officials across South Florida to take closer look at these older structures.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.