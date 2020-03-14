4 Dead, 77 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Linked to Florida

State health officials have announced the fourth Florida resident to die from the novel coronavirus Saturday evening.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the person was a previously-announced case out of Lee county. The 77-year-old was not a travel-related case.

On Friday, FDOH also announced that a Florida resident who tested positive in California has died.

.@HealthyFla has confirmed the death of a previously-announced positive Florida #COVID19 case in Lee County. The individual was 77 years old. This was not a travel-related case. For total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 14, 2020

The total number of cases in Florida now stands at 77. Here are the new positive cases released on Saturday:

A 68-year-old female Orange County resident tested positive for COVID-19. This test was performed in California following travel to Asia. This person is deceased. A 41-year-old male in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 54-year-old male in Osceola County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 51-year-old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 67-year-old female in Manatee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with domestic travel. A 62-year-old female in Manatee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is not a travel related case. A 29-year-old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with close contact with a traveler. A 69-year-old male, non-Florida resident visiting from Europe tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County. A 59-year-old female in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with domestic travel. A 65-year-old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with domestic travel. A 42-year-old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 77-year-old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 59-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 37-year-old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe. A 39-year-old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 20-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe. An 83-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 41-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 20-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe. A 19-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe. A 22-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 19-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe. A 58-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 43-year-old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 37-year-old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

As of early Saturday, 1,413 people across the state have been monitored, with 365 people still being monitored. A total of 478 negative results have been returned while 221 results were still pending.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he would activate the National Guard to help with a massive ramp-up in testing for the new coronavirus. The state was purchasing kits that allow for testing up to 625,000 people to get a better handle on where people were infected. About 40% of the kits have already been obtained.

DeSantis also suspended all visitations to nursing homes in Broward County, so far the worst-hit county. Earlier in the week, DeSantis had put restrictions on visits to the homes statewide from certain people who may have come into contact with the virus.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports.

School district officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties announced the cancellation of all classes at all of their schools beginning next week. State universities and colleges across Florida also announced their transition into remote learning amid concerns of the coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.