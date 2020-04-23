After COVID-19 Stops Wedding Plan, South Florida Couple Ties Knot At Hospital Following Birth Of Baby Girl

When their plans to get married were derailed by COVID-19, a South Florida couple tied the knot at the hospital after welcoming a baby girl into the world.

The wedding at Memorial Regional Hospital was coordinated by hospital staff as a special surprise for Roody Pierre-Charles and his wife, Witchelle Garcon.

It all started when a staff member asked if the couple was married after filling out the child’s birth certificate. Garcon said she and Pierre-Charles were planning to get married at the courthouse, but it was closed due to COVID-19.

“I said ‘Well I’m a notary and I can marry you,’” said Donna Reed, a patient care associate.

Within days, Reed and other hospital staff were able to organize a wedding ceremony for the new parents, complete with a cake, decorations and wedding officiant.

“We’re very excited. We appreciate so much what they did for us,” Pierre-Charles said.

Video of the ceremony show Pierre-Charles and Garcon wearing face masks as they exchange vows. Hospital staff - also wearing masks - clapped and cheered as the couple kissed for the first time as husband and wife.

“It’s a story that’s always going to be told,” said Garcon happily as she cradled baby girl Kemma, who was born April 21st. "She was born the day before, the next day we're married!"

