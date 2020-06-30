Your Guide To Coronavirus Resources In South Florida

Latest COVID-19 Numbers

COVID-19 numbers are fluctuating every day, especially in South Florida. Click here for the latest numbers on a state and county level.

Testing Sites

In both Miami-Dade and Broward counties, dozens of drive-thru and walk-up testing sites have opened, allowing hundreds of people to be tested every day. Antibody testing is also available. Click here for our full list of testing sites.

Getty Images

Food Distribution Sites

Non-profit organizations, state and local governments are working to help South Floridians from going hungry while out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to find food distribution locations in South Florida.

Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

City Map

South Florida has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the state since March. To find the number of cases in your city, check out our interactive map here.

Job Postings

If you lost your job as a result of the coronavirus and are looking for career opportunities in the interim, take a look at this list for places that are hiring now.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File

Helpful Phone Numbers & Resources

A student group at the University of Miami has assembled a list of community resources to help families and South Florida residents find all the crucial information they may need as the coronavirus outbreak continues. Click here for more information.