Covid Slide: Broward Students See Big Drop in Test Scores

The results are in for two of the state’s most critical tests for students and in Broward County, that "Covid slide" was pretty big. Test results show nearly a 20 percent drop in scores this year.

The Florida Standards Assessments and End of Course exams.

Maria Harrison says her son, who’s headed to sixth grade, passed with flying colors.

"We got those scores back today. He scored very well on them," Harrison said.

But many other Broward students didn’t do so well, according to results released Thursday, showing a major drop in test scores this year.

The report shows Broward County students grades 3 - 8 had an 18 percent drop in FSA Math, EOC Algebra 1 and Geometry, compared to 2018/2019 test results.

Harrison says after a year of distance learning and all the hiccups that came with it, she’s not surprised.

"Teachers found it challenging and students found it challenging," Harrison said. "The fact that our students would have a slide in their academic achievement in the past school year is no shock to me at all."

The school district did say that participation in both exams was about 10 percent lower this year.

Superintendent Robert Runcie said he’s concerned about the results. In a statement, he writes, in part:

“The decrease in performance on the assessments correlates with the very low rate of return by students for in-school, face-to-face instruction last school year. The return of students for brick-and-mortar instruction this coming school year is imperative to ensure students can work with teachers and receive supplemental supports.”

Although her son scored high, Harrison says she's sending her son to private school this coming school year.

"I just didn’t think it was the right choice for my son," she said. I wanted to make sure that he had a good sixth grade year and wouldn’t be falling behind in any way.

As of Thursday night, Miami-Dade has yet to release their rest results.