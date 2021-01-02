Despite Website Difficulties, More Than 4,000 Appointments Made for COVID-19 Vaccinations in Broward

Despite technical troubles with the registration website, more than 4,000 people have scheduled appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Broward County, the health department said.

The department added that a "significant number" of additional appointments will be available to be scheduled in the next three weeks.

"When the site is up and running a tweet will be posted," the agency said. "Thank you for your patience."

The registration website, which was activated Wednesday, is experiencing outages due to overwhelming demand, health officials said.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the department said they are working to “fix these issues as quickly as possible to serve the community."

“We are sorry that the registration system did not work as we intended and this will be resolved soon. We recognize that our Senior Community is anxious to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Paula Thaqi, director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

For more information on how to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and what the eligibility requirements are, click here.