‘Enjoy Halloween': Fauci Says It's OK to Trick-or-Treat Outside This Year

The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so "go out there and enjoy Halloween.”

He added that people wanting to enjoy the holiday on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, gave a similar prediction two weeks earlier that outdoor trick-or-treating would be safe for kids, though she encouraged people to avoid crowded Halloween parties.

COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.

He said he’d like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.

The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend a record $10.1 billion on Halloween this year.