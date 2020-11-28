Florida Adds Over 6,200 New Covid Cases, 79 More Virus-Related Deaths Saturday

Florida added more than 6,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 80.

The 6,276 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 985,297, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 79 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 18,442 Saturday. Another 235 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than in Friday's report.

Deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are coronavirus-related. Because of delays in confirming the deaths, most of them are recorded a week or longer after they occurred.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.14% in Saturday's report, an increase from Friday's 6.18%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.98% in Saturday's report.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 225,632 cases Saturday, an increase of 1,466 since Friday, along with 3,823 COVID-related deaths, 31 more than in Friday's report.

In Broward County, there were 105,877 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 793, along with 1,652 virus-related deaths, four more than in Friday's report.

Palm Beach County had 64,670 cases and 1,678 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 3,321 cases and 27 deaths.