Florida Reports 150,118 Covid Cases; Includes Record Number of Children Under Age 12

For the first time in months, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida added over the last week is starting to decrease.

But the number of newly reported deaths over seven days has reached a new record - nearly 1,500 deaths added to a toll that now has reached 42,252.

The state recorded 150,118 new cases over the last week, including a record 20,331 in children under the age of 12.

One in five tests is coming back positive, a rate that has held steady for four weeks.

The new case positivity rate remains at 19.8 percent.

The data for the week of August 13-19 was released in a report by the Florida Department of Health Friday.