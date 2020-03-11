Florida Universities Moving to Online Classes Amid Coronavirus Concerns

A group that represents 12 of Florida's largest universities has asked that schools immediately shift to online classes in response to the novel coronavirus.

Beyond the online classes, the State University System of Florida is also asking that any students returning from spring break, be kept away from campuses for at least two weeks.

Campuses will remain open, but schools are being asked to create plans for online classes as soon as possible.

Both the University of Florida and Florida State University have announced their plans.

Florida State University will shift to remote classes on March 23rd for just two weeks. The University of Florida, on the other hand, is asking for online classes no later than Monday with no end date being mentioned.

The University of Miami, who is not part of the State University System of Florida, has announced a plan as well.

The school announced Wednesday that while classes are scheduled to resume once spring break ends on March 16th, faculty and staff are bring prepared for the possibility of classes being moved online – similar to the procedure that officials have instituted at both the University of Florida and Florida State University.

Faculty will reportedly prepare to deliver their classes online next Wednesday and Thursday as a test should the school decide to make that a permanent move.