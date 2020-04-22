Flushed With Business: South Florida Tissue Paper Company Sees Increased Demand Amid Pandemic

A South Florida tissue paper company is getting flushed with business during the coronavirus pandemic.

South Florida Tissue Paper Co. went from producing 120,000 rolls of paper each day to 220,000 rolls a day, according to company president Juan Corzo.

“It’s been very overwhelming,” Corzo said. “Very overwhelming. We’ve been working more than we ever have before.”

Orders have spiked between 500% and 550% since mid-March, and the business has added additional workers, shifts and manufacturers on weekends.

Corzo said he’s added 20 workers to keep up with demand as they’ve doubled production - and the hiring spree has presented its own challenges.

Chief among them: Training and keeping employees safe and socially distant in a space that hasn’t grown like the business.

“We added a third shift to our production and we started opening up on the weekend as well to be able to put up with the demand,” he said.

The Miami Gardens-based business has been running for 23 years. It primarily services local grocery stores and gas stations.

Although Corzo said business can be stressful, he understands he is in a fortunate position. He said if he can produce something that’s needed and hire people who might otherwise be unemployed in the process, he’s happy to do it.

“It does not feel good seeing what’s happening in the outside world and seeing everybody else not doing as good as us, so we’re just trying to do a good job for the city,” he said.

Prices have not increased as a result of demand, the company said.

